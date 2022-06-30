Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, urologists have seen a huge uptick in the number of men seeking vasectomies.

According to the Washington Post, doctors in the US have seen a spike in the number of men seeking the procedure following the court ruling that will severely limit or completely restrict a woman’s access to abortion in some states.

Dr John Curington, a Florida urologist told the newspaper that the court’s decision is cited by 60-70 per cent of men as the reason they are having the procedure.

Curington said: “A few of them have such sophistication as young men that they actually are thinking about Justice [Clarence] Thomas and his opinion that contraception may fall next.

“And that’s shocking. That’s something that doesn’t enter into our conversations ever, until this week.”

Dr Doug Stein, an associate of Curington, has also seen a rise in the number of people electing to get vasectomies, with around 12-18 per day compared to approximately four or five per day prior to the ruling.

Stein explained: “Many of the guys are saying that they have been thinking about a vasectomy for a while, and the Roe v. Wade decision was just that final factor that tipped them over the edge and made them submit the online registration.”

One such person was a man named Mark Mckinney, who told BuzzFeed News: “I'm 37 years old, married with two kids, and have been putting it off for years now just because I get really anxious about surgery, but this finally kicked me in the teeth enough to make it happen.

“My wife has actually been bugging me to make an appointment for a while, and when I told her I made one today she said, ‘So whenever you need to do something, I'm going to reach out to the Supreme Court.’”

