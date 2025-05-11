Walton Goggins reacts to being dubbed a 'greasy heartthrob' during SNL debut

The White Lotus star Walton Goggins took to the Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage on 10 May, where he addressed backhanded headlines and shared his thoughts on being labelled a sex symbol at 53.

“No spoilers, but I die. My character in White Lotus is pretty brooding, which the internet seemed to find attractive,” Goggins told the crowd. “Some of my friends have even asked me, ‘Walton, what’s it like to become a sex symbol at 53 years old?’ And you know what, if I’m being honest, it feels fantastic.”

Goggins went on to share some of the more memorable headlines he’s received in recent months, including one that asked, 'Are We All Horny for Walton Goggins’s Receding Hairline?'

In good humour, the actor joked, “I’ve had the same hairline since I was seven. It’s not receding, it’s holding its ground.”

Another read, 'Hollywood’s Newest Heartthrob Is a Greasy, Depressing Little Man Whom No One Saw Coming.' In response, Goggins joked he wasn’t too bothered by the headline, but drew the line at the word ‘whom’, calling it "pretentious."

Attention online soon turned to a poignant moment where Goggins discussed his upbringing, before inviting his mum on stage to share a dance.

"Heartthrob status through the roof after that Mom dance," one viewer quipped, as another wrote: "Oh man, I can feel the urge to cry just emanating from Walton here. I can't talk about how important my mother is to me without getting choked up instantly."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Nothing sweeter or more universal than the joy of sharing your successes with the ones you love."

