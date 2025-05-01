We're still looking for a new TV show to fill the White Lotus-shaped void, and while we patiently wait for season 4, there's a new Netflix show out that's drawing some serious comparisons to the dark comedy.

The Four Seasons has just dropped on the streaming platform (ironically, all of The White Lotus is filmed at Four Seasons hotels), and has some big names in the cast, including Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Tina Fey.

It has eight episodes and follows three couples (six friends), who head on a holiday each season of the year - except one couple is heading for divorce and it all unravels on the supposed-to-be-wholesome trip.

What's more, it's not a new concept either, but rather a show inspired by a 1981 rom-com that it shares a title with and a firm favourite of co-creator and cast member Tina Fey.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The synopsis of the show reads: "Based on Alan Alda’s 1981 film, the series follows a group of lifelong friends as they vacation together each season of the year. They start off as three couples: Kate (Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani).

"Early on, Nick stuns everyone by divorcing Anne and starting a new relationship with the significantly younger Ginny (Erika Henningsen). It certainly takes an adjustment, but the friend group endures, even as the configuration takes a new shape. Just as things seem to have found a rhythm, with the former couple sharing custody of their vacations with their friends by New Year’s Eve, tragedy strikes."

It's giving The White Lotus but without the murders, and we're into it.

It's already a hit online with early viewers too, racking up a number of four-star reviews from critics, who have branded it an "old-fashioned comfort show".

How to watch The Four Seasons

Season one of The Four Seasons is now streaming on Netflix following its 1 May release date.

Will there be a season 2 of The Four Seasons?

Given that the show has only just landed on Netflix, there's not yet any indication of a season 2. Plus, the show is heavily inspired by the original film of the same name, so if there were to be an extension of the story, it would be unrelated to the original plot. Never say never, though.

Why not read...

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains the specific reason she does a British accent in the show

Netflix's Wednesday season 2 trailer drops

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.