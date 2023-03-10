A running list of stars who've ruled themselves out of hosting Match of the Day

Ian Wright says he will not appear on Match of the Day this weekend, in solidarity with Gary Lineker.

It comes after the broadcasting corporation asked Lineker to "step back from presenting duties over his social media comments about the government.

He's been at the centre of a storm over impartiality for criticising the government’s asylum policy on small boats. The former England striker compared the government’s language in launching the policy with 1930s Germany.

Some members of the Conservative Party took issue with that, although maybe politicians should mute their opinions on what ex-footballers can say.

Wright was scheduled to be a pundit alongside Lineker but tweeted to say he will not be doing so after the BBC’s statement.

Former Arsenal and England striker Wright said: “Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.”

Shortly after he ruled himself out, regular pundit Alan Shearer also joined the boycott.

Who presents Saturday's show is anyone's guess, given Alex Scott has also ruled herself out:

Stalwart BBC standby Mark Chapman is also out:

Micah Richards also confirmed he would not be working on Match of the Day, although he was not due to be anyway.

Like Richards, Jermaine Jenas was also not meant to be working tomorrow but he too would have turned it down.









It is also unclear whether Lineker was pulled off air or asked to step back - with conflicting reports circulating about the circumstances of the move.

