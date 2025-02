Wordle LIVE: What is today's answer?

Wordle: The highly addictive game that has taken the world by storm over recent years.

When Josh Wardle created the puzzle as a gift to his wife, no one predicted what was to come. The game has since been acquired by the New York Times and amassed millions of players.

For those who are new to the game, the rules are simple. The game gives six chances to guess a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

Scroll down to see today's answer...

February 13 WORDLE The answer for today is "RUMBA", as defined by the Oxford Dictionary as "An Afro-Cuban dance; a ballroom dance imitaative of this, danced on the spot with a pronounced movement of the hips."

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!





