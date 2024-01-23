A photo of Donald Trump’s lawyer wearing a bikini has sparked a bizarre online debate about her proficiency.

The former controversial US president is involved in a whole host of legal battles as he faces four trials and six lawsuits.

39-year-old lawyer Alina Habba has been representing Trump in a civil defamation trial brought by E Jean Carroll, after joining his legal team in 2021. The pair reportedly met at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey country club.

After an image of her wearing a bikini and sarong emerged on X/Twitter, Trump supporters appeared to suggest that her conventional attractiveness means she must be an excellent lawyer.

In psychology, physical appearance is linked to the halo effect – the cognitive bias where those who are considered attractive tend to rate higher on other positive traits.

On social media, one viral post on X/Twitter, read: “This is Trump’s Lawyer. Eat your heart out Biden.”

The post led to a whole host of mockery from people pointing out that you do not have to be attractive to be good at your job.

One person joked: “Vitally important to win the swimsuit portion of legal proceedings.”

“What is this supposed to mean?” another perplexed reader commented.

Another said: “And if legal cases were decided based on who is most likely to be cast in Flashdance, that would mean something.”

Someone else pointed out: “We live in such truly insane times. like can you imagine Watergate but like, ‘it’s over, Nixon’s lawyer is so hot,’ being the public discourse.”

One person argued: “Trump supporters not beating the ‘We will objectify a woman every chance we can’ accusations.”

Several eagle-eyed viewers pointed out the questionable editing of the image that appeared to have altered the shape of the building behind Habba.

“I would never trust a lawyer who can’t figure out how to photoshop their body better than this,” someone joked.

