Keir Starmer breaks silence on potential bank holiday should England win Euros

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hinted there could be a bank holiday if England beat Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

The clash takes place in Berlin on July 14, which is a Sunday, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Undoubtedly, England fans who won't be at the game itself will be watching in fanzones, pubs, bars or at home with friends or family and you can be sure there'll be a fair few drinks flowing.

Win or lose, July 15 is likely to be an unproductive day whatever happens - and Starmer has hinted if England do beat Spain, there could be a bank holiday.

In a clip shared on social media, when asked if there might be a bank holiday if England win, Starmer said: "We should certainly mark the occasion; I don't want to jinx it, I went to the last Euros final, I don't want to go through that again.

"I don't want to jinx anything, we must mark it in some way but the most important thing is getting it over the line on Sunday."

That's after the reporter that asked the question said Starmer called for a bank holiday if England Women won the 2023 Women's World Cup final against Spain which the previous Government dismissed.

Starmer is quite a big football fan and his club side is Arsenal.

He's at a NATO summit in Washington DC and is understood to have left a meeting to see Harry Kane's equaliser from the penalty spot in the 2-1 semi-final win over The Netherlands on July 10.

Ollie Watkins was England's hero in the game, scoring in added time to book England's place in the final at Euro 2024.

Xavi Simons opened the scoring inside the opening ten minutes for the Dutch before England captain Kane netted a controversial penalty ten minutes later.

Watkins came on as a substitute for Kane late in the game and grabbed the headlines to send England into consecutive Euros finals.

