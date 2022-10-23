Will Boris Johnson return? His old mate Jacob Rees-Mogg certainly seems to think so, even if he hasn’t confirmed he’s running in the leadership election yet.

Rees-Mogg has spoken about Johnson by saying he is ‘clearly’ going to stand.

The business secretary spoke on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and discussed the chances of Johnson managing the 100 endorsements from Tory MPs he needs.

When asked about Johnson’s opponents who were stating he doesn’t have the numbers required, Rees-Mogg said: “They would, wouldn’t they.”

He said MPs have a choice over whether to make their nominations public, and that Mr Johnson’s campaign people say that he has the numbers.

Rees-Mogg then said he had been speaking to Johnson’s camp, and they believe they have the numbers.

While Johnson has yet to confirm, it’s the strongest indication yet that the former Prime Minister is running again.

The likes of Steve Baker have argued that Johnson’s chances could be damaged by the privileges committee inquiry into whether he misled parliament over Partygate.



“I’m afraid the trouble is because of the [Commons Privileges Committee] vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster,” Baker told Sophy Ridge on Sky News.

“There’s going to be a vote before the House of Commons on this issue of privileges, whether he will deliberately mislead the house.”

Baker added: “In that vote it’s guaranteed there’ll be a large number of Conservatives who will refuse, as they see it, to lay down their integrity to save him, and at that moment his premiership will collapse. It’s a guaranteed nailed-on failure and we cannot allow it to happen.”

