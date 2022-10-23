Will Boris Johnson return? His old mate Jacob Rees-Mogg certainly seems to think so, even if he hasn’t confirmed he’s running in the leadership election yet.
Rees-Mogg has spoken about Johnson by saying he is ‘clearly’ going to stand.
The business secretary spoke on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and discussed the chances of Johnson managing the 100 endorsements from Tory MPs he needs.
When asked about Johnson’s opponents who were stating he doesn’t have the numbers required, Rees-Mogg said: “They would, wouldn’t they.”
He said MPs have a choice over whether to make their nominations public, and that Mr Johnson’s campaign people say that he has the numbers.
Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Rees-Mogg then said he had been speaking to Johnson’s camp, and they believe they have the numbers.
While Johnson has yet to confirm, it’s the strongest indication yet that the former Prime Minister is running again.
Speculation is rife, and there’s been a huge amount of discussion on social media over recent days about a potential return – here are the best memes and reactions so far.
\u201cMy husband is an ICU consultant. Don\u2019t you ever, ever tell me that Boris got the big calls right. Don\u2019t you dare.\u201d— Dr Julia Grace Patterson\ud83d\udc99 (@Dr Julia Grace Patterson\ud83d\udc99) 1666464861
\u201cGraham Norton responds to the idea of Boris Johnson returning as PM.\u201d— Farrukh (@Farrukh) 1666389182
\u201cThe papers should print every single resignation letter from every single MP who said Boris Johnson was not fit to run the country. \n\nIt was 6 weeks ago.\u201d— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1666356375
\u201cNo @BorisJohnson no no no no no NO! Under absolutely no circumstances. Ever. Ever ever ever, d\u2019you hear?\u201d— Stephen Fry (@Stephen Fry) 1666277967
\u201cBoris Johnson is assembling a dedicated team of staunch supporters, who all urged him to fuck off just three months ago.\u201d— Parody Prime Minister (@Parody Prime Minister) 1666523172
\u201cSteve Baker: people are right to love Boris but anyone who knows him knows he\u2019s a dreadful choice but I love him but he\u2019s awful but he was a great leader but he did some terrible things but everyone knows he\u2019s great but he mustn\u2019t win but but but\u201d— Matt Green (@Matt Green) 1666515061
\u201cNEW: I'm told that Boris Johnson has over 100 children.\u201d— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1666459026
\u201cEither the Johnson camp is lying about how many people back him or a significant number of people are ashamed to do so publicly. \n\nWait. There's a third (funnier) option: Lots of MPs are telling him "I'm voting for you, Boris" while intending to stiff him in the secret ballot.\u201d— Alex Andreou (@Alex Andreou) 1666519805
\u201cI still don't think there's enough focus on @BorisJohnson, a sitting MP on a Caribbean holiday whilst Parliament is in session.\n\nIf parents take their kids out of school during term time they can be fined. So why's it ok for BJ?\n\n#GeneralElectionNow\u201d— Matthew Nichols (@Matthew Nichols) 1666512786
\u201cLisa Nandy - I wouldn't Trust Boris Johnson to run a bath let alone run the country.... The Tories trying to bring Boris Johnson back is a sign of absolute utter desperation... it's time the public was brought back into this conversation...\n\n#Ridge #bbclaurak\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1666513847
\u201cBoris Johnson looking prime ministerial (flies done up, can\u2019t see his penis)\u201d— James Felton (@James Felton) 1666526641
\u201cSky News reporter Mark Stone, who is on the flight with Boris Johnson back from the Dominican Republic to Gatwick, said that Johnson was booed by passengers as he boarded.\u201d— Harry Taylor (@Harry Taylor) 1666390184
\u201cEvery decision Boris Johnson makes serves his own short term gratification. The lies, betrayals, deaths, moral degradation & denigration of public decency this spawns bother him not one jot. But I\u2019m *still* surprised by how many other people are similarly blas\u00e9 about the carnage.\u201d— James Oh Brien (@James Oh Brien) 1666515965
\u201cI spoke to Boris Johnson yesterday, he was wearing \ud835\udc9e\ud835\udcc1\ud835\udc5c\ud835\udcc9\ud835\udcbd\ud835\udc52\ud835\udcc8, speaking in \ud835\udcc8\ud835\udc52\ud835\udcc3\ud835\udcc9\ud835\udc52\ud835\udcc3\ud835\udcb8\ud835\udc52\ud835\udcc8 and remained \ud835\udcb6\ud835\udccc\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcc0\ud835\udc52. This is a man ready to lead our country\u201d— Tom Neenan (@Tom Neenan) 1666521161
The likes of Steve Baker have argued that Johnson’s chances could be damaged by the privileges committee inquiry into whether he misled parliament over Partygate.
“I’m afraid the trouble is because of the [Commons Privileges Committee] vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster,” Baker told Sophy Ridge on Sky News.
“There’s going to be a vote before the House of Commons on this issue of privileges, whether he will deliberately mislead the house.”
Baker added: “In that vote it’s guaranteed there’ll be a large number of Conservatives who will refuse, as they see it, to lay down their integrity to save him, and at that moment his premiership will collapse. It’s a guaranteed nailed-on failure and we cannot allow it to happen.”
