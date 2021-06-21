Government’s job advert for new Brexit Opportunities Unit spectacularly backfires

A government ad urging people to apply to be the Director of a new Brexit Opportunities Unit has been predictably roasted on social media.

Reacting to the civil service’s latest fun role, people implied that there perhaps are not that many opportunities to be gained from Brexit, and questioned why someone wasn’t investigating Brexit opportunities before and not after we left the EU. We can’t think why:

Here are a few of the best reactions:

The lucky Director of the Brexit Opportunities Unit will earn £120,000 to decide what is actually good about Brexit.

In a statement, Cabinet Minister Lord David Frost, who is overseeing the appointment, said: “With the UK-EU trade agreement now ratified, we have a unique opportunity to do things in the best interests of the UK and our citizens.

“The new Brexit Opportunities Unit will review and reshape rules and regulations to boost growth and drive forward innovation, working across government on policies to maximise new opportunities from Brexit as an independent nation.”

The Cabinet Office is also hiring a deputy director for strategy and analysis to join the Brexit Opportunities Unit team, and if it doesn’t work out at least Alan Sugar will have the next cast of The Apprentice ready in the wings.

We look forward to seeing who the government appoints to tidy the deckchairs on the Titanic. For Britain’s sake.