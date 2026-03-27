During a recent interview with Fox News, Donald Trump drew criticism after appearing to flirt with a the host while responding to a serious question about humanitarian conditions in Iran.

Asked whether ordinary Iranians have adequate access to food and water amid ongoing tensions, Trump sidestepped the issue, instead offering a remark many viewers interpreted as inappropriate and dismissive.

"Do you remember when we had lunch years ago in the base of Trump tower? You haven't changed, you may be even better looking," the president joked before saying his comments will "end" his political career.

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