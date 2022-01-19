Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw (R) is facing backlash after a video of him rudely responding to a 10-year-old girl’s question went viral.

During a town hall on Monday, Crenshaw took a question from a young girl who asked him to clarify a statement he made on a podcast.

On the show, Crenshaw said: “The most important thing here is that we have important hero archetypes that we look up to Jesus is a hero archetype, Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters too, I could name a thousand - Rosa Parks, Ronald Reagan.”

Crenshaw’s statement could imply Jesus was not a “real character” and was instead an archetype. Since Crenshaw is known for his deep Christian beliefs, the 10-year-old girl pointed this out.

“I can’t wrap my head around this,” she said during the event.

Crenshaw quickly snapped back, “Well I’ll help you. Put a period after the word ‘Jesus’ and don’t question my faith.”

Immediately the crowd erupted in boos and heckling.

“Wow. To a 10-year-old girl,” an audience member yelled to the Republican representative. Another shouted “moron.”

Crenshaw immediately defended himself, asking the audience to not question his faith multiple times.

“Nowhere in my quote am I saying Jesus is not real, that’s a ridiculous statement,” Crenshaw said. “You’re twisting it that way.”’

The video went viral on Tuesday, prompting some Twitter users to share their opinion of Crenshaw’s behavior.



