Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw (R) is facing backlash after a video of him rudely responding to a 10-year-old girl’s question went viral.
During a town hall on Monday, Crenshaw took a question from a young girl who asked him to clarify a statement he made on a podcast.
On the show, Crenshaw said: “The most important thing here is that we have important hero archetypes that we look up to Jesus is a hero archetype, Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters too, I could name a thousand - Rosa Parks, Ronald Reagan.”
Dan Crenshaw bullied a young girl last night for quoting him directly.\n\nSad!pic.twitter.com/6XXak3d5e6— Alex Bruesewitz (@Alex Bruesewitz) 1642510256
Crenshaw’s statement could imply Jesus was not a “real character” and was instead an archetype. Since Crenshaw is known for his deep Christian beliefs, the 10-year-old girl pointed this out.
“I can’t wrap my head around this,” she said during the event.
Crenshaw quickly snapped back, “Well I’ll help you. Put a period after the word ‘Jesus’ and don’t question my faith.”
I don\u2019t think Dan Crenshaw is gonna raise a lot of money off *this* video.pic.twitter.com/YJyLdUhTke— Scott T. Parkinson (@Scott T. Parkinson) 1642471671
Immediately the crowd erupted in boos and heckling.
“Wow. To a 10-year-old girl,” an audience member yelled to the Republican representative. Another shouted “moron.”
Crenshaw immediately defended himself, asking the audience to not question his faith multiple times.
“Nowhere in my quote am I saying Jesus is not real, that’s a ridiculous statement,” Crenshaw said. “You’re twisting it that way.”’
The video went viral on Tuesday, prompting some Twitter users to share their opinion of Crenshaw’s behavior.
@DanCrenshawTX I lost a lot of faith in you on how you handled that question. You absolutely could have taken it without the panic card of \u201cdon\u2019t question my faith\u201d. To me, it just came off as evidence you are just full of it.— idoitkid (@idoitkid) 1642510918
Don't question my faith? The best part of faith is having it questioned so that the power of Christ which a Christian builds their beliefs and worldview around can be shared? Homie needed a Snickers bar before this snack back I feel. It's okay Dan we all have cranky days.— jake spann (@jake spann) 1642525039