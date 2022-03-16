Donald Trump Jr had an idea for how his father, former President Donald Trump, could help the Russia-Ukraine conflict - and it sounded like a complete disaster.

On Tuesday, Trump Jr took to his Twitter to claim that President Joe Biden’s scheduled visit to Belgium next week would “only embolden the enemies further”.

“Sending Biden to Europe for ‘High Stakes’ NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further, he wrote. “If you want to get something done right, send Trump.”

People took to the comments of his post to swiftly remind Trump Jr of his father’s support of Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was in office, and after his term.

“Trump’s secret plan to end Putin’s ‘genius’ war on Ukraine is with his healthcare plan and tax returns, and he’s going to reveal it all “in a very short period of time. Probably two weeks,” one wrote.

“Send Trump? He tried to break up NATO and ruin our alliances in order to embolden Putin. World leaders laughed at him during his speech at UN Gen Assembly. Biden had to re-unite the west and undo the damage Trump did. This moron,” another added.

Others just decided to make a mockery of the hypothetical scenario.

“Bruh, Biden is the president lol why would we send a senior citizen from Florida?” a fourth wrote.

Someone else also quipped that he’s busy with a “prior engagement” at Mar-a-Lago and wrote: “I think he has a prior speaking engagement at the Mar a Lago omelette bar.”

The former commander-in-chief called Putin “smart” and ‘joked’ that the US should bomb Russia and blame it on China, all amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And last week, he’s given yet another strange interview with Fox News and said that he got along with the Russian president while at the White House.

When host Sean Hannity asked Trump if he viewed Putin as an “enemy,” Trump said the following: “I got along with these people. I got along with them well. That doesn’t mean they’re good people.

“That doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I understood them, and perhaps they understood me - maybe they understood me even better, that’s ok. Because they knew there’d be a big penalty.”

