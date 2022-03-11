Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin “smart” and even ‘joked’ that the US should bomb Russia and blame it on China.

Now, he’s given another bizarre interview with Fox News, and said that he "got along" with Putin during his time in the White House.

While presenter Sean Hannity tried to push him into criticising Putin, Trump insisted that they “got on well”.

When asked if he saw Putin as an “enemy”, Trump said: “I got along with these people. I got along with them well. That doesn’t mean they’re good people.

“That doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I understood them and perhaps they understood me - maybe they understood me even better, that’s ok. Because they knew there’d be a big penalty.”

He went on: “In North Korea, I got along with Kim Jung-Un. When I first came into office… President Obama met me in the Oval Office and said, ‘Probably the biggest problem you’ll have is we’ll end up in a war with North Korea. There could be a nuclear war.'

“We had no problem with North Korea. I got on well with him. We understood each other. I got along with Putin, I got along with [Chinese president] Xi.”

While he said he “100 per cent” knew that they always had their own interests at heart, Trump added: “Putin is for Russia. You see what happened, and it’s all because they didn’t respect our leader.”

It’s the latest strange interview given by the former president, after a clip of Trump giving a completely nonsensical answer to a question about the conflict went viral.

The 75-year-old appeared on the Full Send podcast and went on a bizarre rant about windmills after being asked his opinion on how long the conflict, confusing social media users.

When asked how he saw the conflict playing out, he jumped into a huge segue about green energy.

“I said this a long time ago, if this happens we are playing right into their hands - green energy,” he said.

“The windmills, they don’t work. They’re too expensive, they kill all the birds, they ruin your landscapes.

“And yet the environmentalists love the windmills. I’ve been preaching this for years… the windmills are the most expensive energy you can have and they don’t work.”

Trump went on to say: “By the way, they last a period of 10 years and by the time they start rusting and rotting all over the place nobody takes them down. They just go onto the next prairie or land and destroy that.”

Bizarre.

