Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has received widespread praise online for her candidness after she gave a blunt solution to ending the war in Ukraine.

At the EU summit in Prague on Friday (October 7) Marin was asked about comments made by US President Joe Biden about a possible "off-ramp" for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

"For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use of nuclear weapons if in fact, things continue down the path they are going," Biden said at a Democratic Party fundraiser in New York on Thursday (October 6).

“I’m trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp?” he added, as per New York Post. “Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”

When asked about Biden's comments, Marin gave a strong reply.

"The way out of this conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That is the way out of the conflict. The exit from the conflict is when Russia leaves the territory of Ukraine," she said before walking away from the press.

Since then Marin's no-nonsense response has gone viral on social media with over 7.3m views as people applauded the Finnish PM for her straight-talking.

Jonathan Pie described Marin's comment as "clear and to the point," while having a dig at the UK's leader, "... and we're stuck with Liz Truss."





While Nika Melkozerova of New Voice Ukraine expressed her love for the Finnish PM.





Ukrainian activist & organizer, Val Voshchevska wrote: "The haha at the end was the cherry on top. What an absolute legend."

A senior correspondent for The National, Joyce Karam said that Marin "is not having it today," and "couldn't have been more direct."



"Pretty simple," Rex Chapman tweeted.

Finland-based Irish journalist, Ronan Browne explained: "The thing about Finland is that when you ask a straight question you usually get a straight answer."







