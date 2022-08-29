Finland's prime minister, Sanna Marin has faced criticism recently after images emerged of her partying but she has since received support from none other than Hillary Clinton.

The former US secretary of state and 2016 Democrat presidential candidate decided to show some solidarity from one woman political figure to another.

In a tweet, the 74-year-old quoted former Democrat Texas governor Ann Richards and urged the 36-year-old PM to "keep dancing."

"As Ann Richards said, 'Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.' Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsanna," she tweeted which has received over 182,000 likes.

There was also an image included of Clinton partying it up in Cartagena while on a trip to Colombia back in 2012 while she was then-then secretary of state under president Barack Obama's administration.

To which Marin thanked Clinton in response to her supportive tweet along with a heart emoji.

“I am human. During these dark times, I too need some joy, light and fun. And that involves all sorts of photos and videos which I would not like to see, and I know you would not like to see. It’s private, it’s joyful and it's life," Marin said in an emotional statement after the images and videos emerged.



“But I have not missed a single day of work, a single task, and I never will," she added.

Meanwhile, Marin has insisted that she has never done drugs - "I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]," the PM said and took a drug test to prove this which came back negative, BBC reported.

It's not the first time, Clinton has shared warm words about Marin as she tweeted about her historic election win back in 2019 to become the world's youngest prime minister.

"When she was sworn in as Finland's new prime minister yesterday, @marinsanna became the world's youngest prime minister—and the head of a coalition government led entirely by women. Hyvä Suomi!" Clinton tweeted, along with a photo of Marin's government.

