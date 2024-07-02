General election 2024 live: Sunak fails to make headway as polling day looms

The election is nearly here after six weeks of waiting, and it's difficult to imagine a campaign that could have gone worse for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.

Exclusive new polling data has shown that the Conservatives have failed to make headway ahead of the general election , with Labour holding a majority going into the final few days. 13 per cent of respondents said they would vote for the Conservative and Unionist Party, while 12 per cent said they'd vote for Reform UK.

It's easy to forget, with the general election taking place on July 4, just how much has gone wrong for Sunak since he first stepped outside in the rain outside Downing Street to announce the vote. First, we had the backlash to the national service policy hastily put out to the public, before a string of gaffes that seemed to come on a daily basis .

We’ll keep this live blog updated as polling day looms on Thursday (July 4).

Can discussing politics in the office get you fired?

Politics around the office feels like natural discourse with 60 per cent of people thinking it's fine to discuss such topics at work. That said, politics can understandably get heated, leading workers to ask whether they can get fired.

Sophie Wardell, people director at Higgs LLP, has lifted the lid on the legalities and the risks workers should be made aware of.

What does voters' choice of booze say about their choice of party?

Whichever result we get next week, a big portion of the country will be raising a glass to the general election results. But have you ever wondered what your choice of booze says about your voting preferences?

