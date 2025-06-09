Greta Thunberg, one of 12 activists on board the Madleen aid ship bound for Gaza, has been 'apprehended' by Israel after attempting to breach the country’s blockade on aid entering the region.

And while its military claims the Swedish climate campaigner is “safe” following their interception of the vessel, sharing a photo of her being offered a sandwich by a member of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Thunberg herself and the rest of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) are presenting a different story.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning (9 June), with the Israeli Foreign Ministry sharing a picture of the climate activist being offered a sandwich and adding: “Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits.”

This was followed by a tweet from Israel’s official Twitter/X account which said the “selfie yacht” is “safely making its way to the shores of Israel” – despite the flotilla’s intended destination being Gaza to “break” the country’s aid blockade at sea.

“The passengers are safe and were provided with sandwiches and water, and are expected to return to their home countries.

“The tiny amount of aid that wasn’t consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels.

“There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip – they do not involve provocations and selfies,” it wrote.

Sky News reports that the IDF has been instructed to show footage of the October 7 attacks to those on board the Madleen when they arrive at Israel’s Ashdod port.

However, in contrast to Israel’s claims, the FFC overseeing the Madleen’s voyage said in a press release that the ship was “unlawfully boarded” with its “unarmed civilian crew abducted”.

Huwaida Arraf, a Freedom Flotilla organiser and human rights attorney, said: “Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard the Madleen.

“These volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade - their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately.”

Thunberg herself said she was “intercepted and kidnapped in international waters” by Israel in a pre-recorded message released online on Monday.

“I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible,” she said.

Israel’s interception of the Madleen, bearing the UK’s red ensign marking it as a British boat, is the latest unsuccessful attempt by the FFC to deliver aid to Gaza, after its Conscience vessel burst into flames off the coast of Malta last month.

The FFC blames the incident on drones launched by Israel. The country’s military has not commented on the allegation.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.