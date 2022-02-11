Boris Johnson's new director of communications hasn't had the best of starts to a job.

As of Friday morning, Guto Harri appeared to have changed his Twitter biography to: "Director of Communications 10 Downing Street", adding: "Not tweeting" – which is probably a good thing considering his latest blunder.

In a new social media slip up, Harri retweeted – then deleted – an anti-Johnson tweet endorsing John Major's savage speech about the PM.

The tweet, posted by Gavin Devine's read: "Johnson acolytes out in force dismissing what John Major has said because of who he is without even vaguely trying to pretend that anything he said is untrue. That's the state of where we are now."

This comes following former prime minister Major claiming that Boris Johnson had "shredded" the UK's international reputation.





Harri announced his new role as director of comms in a tweet on February 6, where he shared how he was "delighted" to join "a formidable team."



He said: "Having taken advice from a distinguished predecessor, I'm delighted to confirm that I have accepted the role of Director of Comms for ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩. Joining a formidable team to focus on the things that matter and deliver what he promised to the people."

He also made headlines on Monday when he bizarrely told a magazine that he and the prime minister sang a rendition of Gloria Gaynor's classic I Will Survive I Will Survive on the first day of his new job.

In the same instance, he was also reported to say Boris Johnson was "not a complete clown, but he's a very likeable character."

Make of that what you will.

indy100 has contacted Harri to comment on this story.

