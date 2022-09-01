Sarah Palin is not taking her Alaska election loss well

Sarah Palin has been defeated in her bid to make a political comeback - and she's not taking it well.

In behind-the-scenes footage from shortly after she found out about the loss, the former governor seemed bitter.

"I mean, really? Alaskans want Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi?" she exclaimed in a room surrounded by supporters and paraphernalia from her campaign.

Palin served as the ninth governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, and her failure at a comeback could spell trouble for Republicans in the midterm elections.

