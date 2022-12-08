It appears Georgia’s controversial Republican candidate for Senate, Herschel Walker, didn’t even have the support of his own family after his son said he ran a “dumb” campaign.

Voters in the US state went back to the ballot box after the first vote between Walker and the Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock was too close to call.

Walker lost to Warnock and hours after his defeat, Walker’s son heavily criticised his father and his right-wing views.

23-year-old Christian Walker told BuzzFeed: “I felt like oftentimes he sounded like a kid who was giving a book report presentation and didn't read the book, like he didn't feel like he was properly studying.”

The controversy around Herschel Walker grew after it was alleged he paid for two women he had slept with to have an abortion, despite taking a hard line against abortion in his campaign – something he denies.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Walker said of his father: “There is no quality as a candidate. He doesn't know what he's talking about. His past is insane. There was no quality there. It was ridiculous.”

Christian Walker, who has become somewhat of a right-wing influencer himself, claims he begged his father not to run for political office.

In a series of tweets in October, he wrote: “I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other people's lives. How dare you.”

Following his father’s election loss, Walker responded to accusations that it was his criticism that caused it.



He said: “Did I give any new information? Literally, I did not. I said nothing new. We all already knew all of the scandals. So no, they blew the campaign up by running a dumb campaign. I did nothing.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.