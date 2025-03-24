People in Greenland have been left fuming ahead of a visit from US politicians amid Donald Trump’s aim to gain control of the territory.

Since taking office, US president Trump has made clear that it is his goal to own Greenland – an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark – sparking a resounding statement from the residents who live there.

Now, Greenland’s politicians have accused Washington of interfering in their political affairs, as vice president JD Vance ’s wife, Usha Vance , and the US national security adviser, Mike Waltz, are visiting the island this week.

“It should be said clearly that our integrity and democracy must be respected without foreign interference,” Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede said.

He added that their two-day trip “cannot be seen as just a private visit”.

Vance and Waltz are scheduled to arrive in Greenland on Thursday (27 March) with a US delegation. They will tour historical sites of importance and learn about Greenland’s culture, which will include attending the national dogsled race.

Trump’s aim for US annexation of Greenland has been widely criticised by Greenland’s politicians, as well as those in Denmark.

Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s prime minister, said of the visit, “this is something we take seriously”. She added that, while Denmark wants to cooperate with the US, it should respect “the fundamental rules of sovereignty”.

Egede told Greenlandish newspaper Sermitsiaq he believes the purpose of the visit is a “demonstration of power”.

“The only purpose is to show a demonstration of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood. He is Trump’s confidential and closest adviser, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit,” he said.

It comes as Trump was branded an “embarrassment” after claiming Denmark doesn’t have rights to Greenland. Meanwhile, his goal to make Canada the 51st state of the US was expertly mocked by a legendary Canadian .

