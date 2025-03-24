US president Donald Trump has thrown a strop and demanded that a 'bad picture' of him be taken down - so, obviously, the internet is sharing it far and wide.

In a long post on his social media platform, Truth Social , Trump claimed that a portrait of him that is hanging in Colorado ’s State Capitol was “purposefully distorted” and criticised the artist, suggesting she has “lost her talent” as she’s aged.

Trump called for the portrait to be removed and alleged “many people” from Colorado are angry and have “called and written to complain” over the image, which he included in the post.

Trump wrote: “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.

“The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older.

“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it!”

In classic Trump fashion, he then slammed the governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, calling him “extremely weak” and claiming that his policies “saved” a Colorado city from gang activity.

“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!” Trump concluded.

So, obviously, the internet responded as you'd expect and shared the image everywhere on social media.

It comes as Trump said his son Barron has an “unbelievable aptitude in technology” for turning on a laptop . Meanwhile, his comments about Canada becoming the 51st US state were expertly mocked by a legendary Canadian .

