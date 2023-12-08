Hunter Biden's indictment has everyone saying the same thing about the US election

Hunter Biden, the son of president Joe Biden, is facing a new federal indictment for tax evasion by the Department of Justice, which will be the second criminal charge against the 53-year-old.

The nine-count indictment claims that Biden evaded at least $1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019 in California.

This follows an indictment in September on firearm charges in the state of Delaware which claims that he illegally obtained a revolver in October 2018, where he stated he was not under the influence of narcotics.

If convicted of the three felonies and six misdemeanor offenses, Biden could face up to 17 years in prison.

The president is yet to comment on the matter and Biden's lawyers are also yet to issue a statement.

The indictment states that: "The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019" and that he spent his money on an "extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills."

With a US election coming up next year Republicans are using this as an opportunity to pile pressure on president Biden but many have already leaped to the president's defence, feeling the activities of his adult son and his personal life shouldn't impact the leadership of the United States.





















The Delaware case, which saw Biden plead not guilty to the gun charges, was the first time in US history that a president's offspring had faced a criminal prosecution. His lawyer David Weiss accused the special counsel of "bending to political pressure" by filing the indictment.

