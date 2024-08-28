In news which is no longer surprising to most people, the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister Liz Truss is continuing to make headlines for being her chaotic self and coming up with shocking and outlandish political opinions – this time, around reports she allegedly considered scrapping NHS cancer treatment in the wake of her disastrous mini-budget.

She’s already given a bizarre speech about showerheads, had her pro-Trump event gate-crashed by Led By Donkeys and a banner of a lettuce, and criticised US vice president Kamala Harris for being “unable to do the job”.

The latest revelation is contained in a biography of Truss penned by Sir Anthony Seldon, with Truss at 10: How Not to Be a Prime Minister being the latest in his ‘at 10’ series exploring the administrations of British PMs.

Sir Anthony writes a senior adviser of Truss, Alex Boyd, was “told that Truss and [then chancellor, Kwasi] Kwarteng were thinking they could still sort out the black hole with severe cuts”, with “stopping cancer treatment on the NHS” being a possible way of dealing with the economic crisis triggered by Truss’ unfunded tax cuts spooking the markets.

Other aides said Truss had “lost the plot” and that she was “shouting at everyone that ‘we’ve got to find the money’”.

They told Sir Anthony: “When we tell her it can’t be done, she shouts back: ‘It’s not true. The money is there. You go and find it.”.

Speaking to The Independent, Kwarteng said: “I wasn’t involved in any conversations about restricting healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the prime minister and her team didn’t discuss this.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Truss said it was “completely untrue” that she ever considered stopping NHS cancer treatment.

The claims have nevertheless left Twitter users appalled, and Godley herself has waded into the discourse, as the comedian continues to receive treatment for terminal ovarian cancer following a diagnosis in 2021.

Last month the entertainer said in an update that she was “coping” amid chemotherapy and “trying to go as far as I can”, as she continues to perform shows around the country.

Now, taking aim at Truss in a video on Tuesday, Godley said she had “absolutely no words” in response to the reports.

“Only a Tory would come up with the idea of stopping cancer treatment to fill a black hole.

“What are we going to do in the NHS if we don’t get cancer treatment? Thankfully I’m on NHS Scotland, who have been saving my life for the past four years, so Liz Truss, I can see why a lettuce beat you,” she said.

In a follow-up video confirming she had begun a new round of treatment, she thanked NHS Scotland and the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and thanked God that Truss wasn’t able to stop NHS cancer treatments during her short tenure as PM.

Alongside the claims about cancer treatments, Sir Anthony’s book also says Truss was fearful of a “dirty tricks” operation by Tory HQ officials to block her from being party leader, as allies of the ex-South Norfolk MP worried she could be intimidated by “talk of a thick dossier of her indiscretions, her drinking, cocaine use by others among her team”.

Sir Anthony writes that such a dossier “never materialised”.

Truss at 10 is out on Thursday.

