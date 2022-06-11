Jess Phillips has been trolling the Tory MP who called Birmingham and Blackpool "godawful" and it is pretty spectacular.

In case it has passed you by, speaking during a conference about the government's new digital strategy on Thursday, Heather Wheeler reportedly made less than flattering comments about the cities.

According to Chris Middleton, a technology journalist who was at the launch, the junior minister in the Cabinet Office said: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”

He then said that a Cabinet Office official rang him after he first reported Wheeler’s comments saying it was a joke to break the ice and Wheeler took to Twitter to apologise but the damage had been done and people are miffed.

So today, the MP for no other than Birmingham Yardley has been sharing photos of "godawful" Birmingham, appearing to make the point that the city is really quite nice. We know, shocking.

Here are the snaps she has posted so far:









And she had a more serious take on the story too. She also tweeted the following thread:





Her colleagues Lisa Nandy and Angela Rayner weren't happy about it either.

In her apology, Wheeler said: "Whilst speaking at a conference on Thursday, I made an inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view. I apologise for any offence caused."

But it looks like Wheeler isn't going to live these comments down anytime soon.

