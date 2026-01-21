Donald Trump shows off 'big book of accomplishments' before throwing it on the floor

Donald Trump marked the one-year anniversary of his return to the White House with a marathon press conference that quickly veered into the theatrical.

At one point the president proudly displayed a thick stack of documents he called his “book of accomplishments,” claiming the list would take more than a week to read, before dramatically throwing it onto the floor with a loud thud.

The 79-year-old’s 104-minute briefing was widely criticised as rambling and incoherent, mixing policy boasts with bizarre tangents.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.