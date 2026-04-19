Joe Rogan has spent the last few months criticising Donald Trump and MAGA on his podcast – so it came as a surprise to many when he appeared in the Oval Office on Saturday, acting like one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders.

It came during an event in the Oval Office, where he signed an executive order to “accelerate medical treatments for serious mental illness,” including the therapeutic benefits of LSD, psilocybin, ecstasy, and other psychedelics. Rogan was also in attendance at the meeting, after he previously advocated for the treatments on his podcast.

Back in 2024, Rogan endorsed Trump for president. However, since Trump took office and began serving his second term, Rogan has been critical of the administration on a number of issues, such as raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Epstein Files.

Less than two weeks ago, he claimed that Trump started the war in Iran to distract from the Epstein files .

He also burst into laughter on his show after the president claimed that the controversial picture of Trump as Jesus, which has since been deleted, was actually him as a doctor . In March, Rogan also labeled MAGA supporters “uninteresting, unintelligent people” and “dorks.”

Despite all that, he stood in the Oval Office on Saturday and clapped Trump after he boasted over something as small as being able to sign his own name.

Safe to say, people are less than impressed with Rogan, with some labeling him “spineless” over his latest move.









Martina Navratilova wrote: "Just another right wing coward... well done, Joe, thought you had more guts than this..."





"Joe Rogan at the White House right now standing behind Trump at the Oval Office….once a bootlicker always a bootlicker!" another said.





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