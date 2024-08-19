JD Vance and his weird campaign to become the vice president of the United States of America continues to get weirder and weirder with his supporters bringing branded sperm donation cups to his rallies apparently containing fake samples of his semen.

Yes...really and the reason behind it is even worse than just a crude joke.

Trump and Vance supporters have been photographed even holding plastic cups, or with them dangling around their necks via lanyards, that feature the VP hopeful's face and the words 'JD Vance full family kit.' Some of the cups even appear to contain some sort of liquid but thankfully no one has been able to confirm what the liquid is.

Images began circulating from MAGA rallies at the weekend with Trump supporters wearing the bizarre items which is an apparent dig at Kamala Harris's VP pick Tim Walz and families who can't have babies.

Walz has been open about him and his wife, Gwen's struggle to have children and undergoing years of fertility treatments before eventually having their first child in 2001.

Speaking earlier this month to a crowd in Wisconsin: "This is very personal for my wife and I. When Gwen and I decided to have children, we went through years of fertility treatments. I remember each night praying that the call was going to come and it was going to be good news. The phone would ring, tenseness in my stomach, and then the agony when you heard the treatments hadn’t worked.”

Indy100 has been unable to pinpoint where the images were taken or the validity of them but they have been widely circulated on social media.

As you can imagine, the bizarre stunt hasn't gone down too well with many feeling it won't do much do dispel the 'weird' accusations being aimed at the Trump campaign.

One account on X/Twitter wrote: "In order to dispel the myth that Trump fans are in any way weird, they have started carrying samples of fake JD Vance jizz labelled 'JD Vance Full Family Kit' to mock couples who can't have kids."

A third said: "The JD Vance jizz cup thing is weird until you find out what it's about. It's oddly cruel, but it might honestly be the worst political messaging I've ever seen and I'd rather not correct them."

Another person said: Trump supporters are carrying around a pretend jar of JD Vance’s jizz to mock Democrats that are unable to conceive children, just in case anyone wonders why we think they are a cult and just plain f**king weird."

This comes amid a series of weird stunts from Trump supporters who have been spotted wearing diapers and bandages on their ears to show solidarity with their favourite politicians.

Vance's election has been dogged by sordid jokes about his fake obsession with couches and dolphins as well as images of him apparently dressing in drag despite campaigning against LGBT+ rights.

