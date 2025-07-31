After losing last year’s presidential election to Donald Trump, questions have remained around exactly what former vice president Kamala Harris will do next – and they were reignited recently after the 60-year-old noted it had been a whole year since she launched her campaign for president.

Before serving as the first female vice president, Harris was the district attorney for San Francisco between 2004 and 2010, then she became the attorney general for California in 2010 and served until 2017, at which point she then served as senator for the state until 2021.

And so, given all her previous work in California, people were wondering if Harris would throw her hat in the ring for next year’s governor election, but she ruled that out in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“In recent months, I’ve given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as the Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home.

“But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.

“As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking – committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.

“For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

But it’s that last paragraph which has got people thinking that while a 2026 Harris campaign won’t be happening, she could well attempt to enter the White House again in 2028:

“We’re in business boys and girls,” declared Draft Kamala 2028, an account dedicated to the prospect of Harris being the Democrat nominee in three years’ time:

Another said the ex-VP is “officially leaving the door open” for a presidential run next time around:

But there were also those who voiced their strong opposition to the idea of Harris giving it another go:

One even went as far as to congratulate “President JD Vance” prematurely.

While things are a little more ambiguous on the Democrat side as to who will be on the ballot paper in 2028, some big names are already floating around when it comes to Republicans – and that’s after you put Trump’s continued talk of an unconstitutional third term to one side.

Vance emerged as a clear frontrunner to bag the GOP nomination in 2028, in an Emerson College survey which was released last month.

He came first with 46 per cent support, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Florida governor Ron DeSantis on 12 per cent and nine per cent respectively.

Rubio dodged a question about the 2028 race by Fox News host Lara Trump at the weekend, instead stating that “JD Vance would be a great nominee, if he decides he wants to do that”.

Vance himself told NBC News in May that his attitude is “if I do end up running in 2028, I’m not entitled to it”.

Though at this point, we’d like to point out that we’re only six months into a second, chaotic Trump term.

One thing at a time.

Please.

