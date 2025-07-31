US president Donald Trump’s power to pardon convicted criminals has attracted a considerable amount of controversy since the Republican was inaugurated for a second time back in January – from pardoning those involved in the January 6 insurrection to saying he is “allowed” to pardon Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

And now, Deadline reports Trump is “seriously considering” a pardon for rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, citing a source within his administration.

Combs is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution at the start of July. He was acquitted on two counts of sex trafficking and a racketeering charge.

Back in May, Trump told a reporter during a White House press briefing that he would “certainly look at the facts” when it comes to a potential Diddy pardon.

He continued: “If I think somebody was mistreated – whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact.

“I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read.”

But fresh talk around whether Trump will – and should – pardon Diddy has alarmed social media users, including one conservative journalist and commentator who gave an unusual reason as to why the rapper shouldn’t be granted clemency by the president.

Megyn Kelly, who hosts The Megyn Kelly Show, wrote on Twitter/X on Wednesday: “Trump should not pardon Diddy. He doesn’t deserve it.

“He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser. MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help.

“GOP struggling w/young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon.”

But it’s Kelly’s emphasis on Diddy being a “Trump hater”, before noting his convictions, which has left social media users concerned:

Another said it was “strange” that the broadcaster listed Trump hater “before woman abuser”:

And a third said the order of reasons “says it all”:

While Trump’s administration is reportedly weighing up a pardon, Combs’ legal team told Deadline it had “no comment” to make on the matter.

