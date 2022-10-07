Liz Truss has had a pretty disastrous first month as prime minister and to make matters worse, we only need to look at Twitter to see that she is even being outperformed by Larry the cat.

The brown-and-white tabby is thought to be around 15 years old and serves as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.

Larry has seen four different prime ministers (David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and now Truss) in Number 10 since he was appointed back in 2011.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The unofficial Twitter account for the feline (@Number10cat) has an impressive 686,000 followers which have put him a whisker ahead of his boss Truss who has 675,000 followers.

Recently, this difference was pointed out on Twitter by Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) who screenshotted both Twitter profiles to show that Larry's Twitter game is much stronger than the PM's.

"The Prime Minister's residence Cat (@Number10cat) has more Twitter followers than the Prime Minister herself (@trussliz). What a time to be alive," she tweeted.

Of course, proving why he's so popular the unofficial Larry gave a savage response about Truss's popularity at the polls.

"I'd get more votes too," he tweeted, which has since gained 10,000 likes.

(Given that Labour surged to a 33-point lead over the Tories according to a YouGov poll last week, Larry probably could rack in more votes).

There were plenty of people who agreed with Larry's political potential.





Elsewhere, the real Larry purrfectly summed up the mood of the UK last week when he snubbed Truss as she went to stroke him and trotted off down the street.

A true mouser of the people.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.