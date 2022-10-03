Larry the cat sums up the UK right now by snubbing Liz Truss

Liz Truss has officially received the biggest snub of all: from none other than Larry the cat.

She was introducing the feline to Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, when the cat brushed up against her and trotted off down the street. Ouch.

"He’s run away", she joked, however, the internet was quick to notice it wasn't the first time Larry hasn't been interested in meeting the prime minister.

The 15-year-old cat moved into Downing Street in 2011, where there have since been four different prime ministers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.