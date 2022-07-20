Theresa May refuses to clap as Boris Johnson leaves PMQs for final time

Theresa May bowed out of Boris Johnson's final PMQs with a silent protest that involved refusing to stand up and clap him out.

As fellow MPs cheered and gave the prime minister a round of applause, his predecessor remained seated, and even turned the other way.

After a few seconds, she stood up, but continued her refusal by folding her arms and looking around the room.

Despite also being forced out of power, she's been instrumental in criticising his stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol and Partygate.



