Conspiracy theorist who believes Beyonce is satanic is running for North Carolina governor

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has called Beyoncé’s music “satanic” to turn people away from Jesus, and believes the moon landing may be fake, is running for Governor of North Carolina.

The GOP gubernatorial candidate and current lieutenant governor for North Carolina, has said it himself: He’s a conspiracy theorist.

Robinson has previously spread almost every conspiracy theory you can think of. He seemingly shares many of his beliefs on Facebook, and previously has said that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the 1969 moon landing was fake and that 9/11 was an “inside job”.

He’s also shard that he’s “SERIOUSLY skeptical” of JFK’s assassination, as well as the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. As well as calling climate change “junk science” and college professors “liars” for telling students that “climate change is going to kill us”.

In other social media posts the 55-year-old said that news coverage of police shootings is part of a conspiracy “designed to push US towards their new world order.” Both Robinson and has wife have liked a now-deleted Facebook comment that references QAnon rally cry “where we go one, we go all.”

When authorities intercepted pipe bombs intended for president Barack Obama, secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and CNN in 2018, Robinson suggested that they had done it themselves and claimed that “this entire ‘bombing’ story is faker than a $20 Rolex sold on a New York City sidewalk.”

The lieutenant governor has also suggested that billionaire Democratic philanthropist George Soros orchestrated the 2014 Boko Haram kidnapping of schoolgirls in Nigeria.

Robinson has been endorsed by former president Trump, and is seemingly doing well in the run up to the 2024 election. However, Steven Greene, a political science professor at North Carolina State University, doubts Robinson’s ability to win the election.

Speaking to Huffington Post Greene said that Robinson’s nomination will likely play out the same way it did for the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee in 2020, Dan Forest.

“Dan Forest’s problem, and the reason he lost, was because he was seen as too extreme of a social conservative. Mark Robinson is Forest on steroids,” Greene said.

“Republican primary voters, again and again, time and time and time again, choosing the candidate who makes an awful general election candidate in a purple state,” Greene said. “My presumption is Mark Robinson will fall right into this pattern.”

