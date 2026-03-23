Concern appears to be growing around the upcoming FIFA World Cup after US President Donald Trump orders U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports .

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is to be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA in June. However, concern is mounting over the games due to take place in the US, not only over its strikes on Iran, but also its domestic policies, too.

It comes as Trump announced (via Truth Social, of course) that “ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents” from Monday (23 March) to assist with long lines at security checkpoints amid the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

In a long-winded rant against the “Radical Left Democrats”, Trump made the announcement and also claimed that “no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work”.

January of 2026 alone saw ICE agents infamously shoot and kill two American citizens – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – on the streets of Minneapolis, while even more people died in ICE custody .

While plans for ICE agents at airports has been widely slammed generally, some have focused on how it may impact those considering coming to the US for the sporting tournament.

Someone argued: “I predict that within four hours of ICE actually being deployed into US airports there will be video online of them violently overreacting to some situation.”

Another urged: “Do you have a ticket for the World Cup in the USA? Sell it.”

“Will the ICE agents at the airport be masked? What a welcoming sight! Eat your heart out Statue of Liberty.

“We ask again: why would anyone come to the World Cup here?” asked another.

Someone else wrote: “If the World Cup weren't already in peril in the US due to draconian action by ICE agents across the country, now Donald wants to have ICE agents replace TSA at airports?”

“Trump is really firing on all cylinders today. The ICE in airports thing seems like the perfect way to kick off the World Cup, doesn't it?

“I mean, what could possibly go wrong?” another pointed out.

One person predicted: “Every airline will go bankrupt as no one will travel unless necessary or they are leaving the country for good.

“The World Cup will be empty.”

Another mocked: “Enjoy the World Cup, visitors from around the world. I hope you don’t end up in El Salvador.”

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.