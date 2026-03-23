If you needed any further indication as to just how badly US president Donald Trump’s war in Iran – which he has previously insisted he has “won” – is going, then look no further than the Department of State issuing a “worldwide caution” to Americans in light of the conflict in the Middle East.

Published on Sunday, the security alert advises US citizens around the world – “especially in the Middle East” – to “exercise increased caution”.

It reads: “Americans should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions.

“U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.”

It’s not the first time that such an alert has been issued by the US, as it did exactly the same thing in June due to fighting between Israel and Iran – which America ended up joining in on then, too.

And this time around, the fact that the caution has had to be issued has prompted intense criticism from X/Twitter users.

Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, branded the whole situation a “f***ing s***show”:

“Things are going well,” activist Amy Siskind tweeted sarcastically:

Progressive political commentator Alex Cole wrote: “Imagine starting a war so badly your own State Department warns Americans worldwide to be careful. Winning!”:

One individual blamed Trump and said “Americans worldwide are no longer safe”:

And the account Art Candee asked: “If Donald Trump is winning the war in Iran and has destroyed their military, then why’s the Department of State advising caution for U.S. travelers all across the world?”:

The security alert comes a day after Trump took to Truth Social to reveal America’s next “greatest enemy” following “the death of Iran”.

“The greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party,” he said.

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