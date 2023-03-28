Nashville congressman's gun touting Christmas card resurfaces after mass shooting

On Monday, horrific news emerged that three children under the age of nine and three teachers were killed at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

In response to the shooting at The Covenant School, a Tennessee congressman Andy Ogles offered his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and their families, but it wasn’t long until images of his 2021 gun-toting Christmas card went viral.

Andy Ogles is the Republican representative for Tennessee's 5th congressional district where the school shooting occurred. He tweeted a statement in which he claimed he and his family were “devastated” by the shooting.

He wrote: “My family and I are devastated by the tragedy that took place at The Covenant School in Nashville this morning.

“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those lost.”

However, Twitter users quickly pointed out it was he who shared an image of his family, including two of his children, holding and posing with guns in front of a Christmas tree for their annual holiday card in 2021. The Facebook post in which he shared the image is now unavailable on the platform.

One Twitter user replied: “Hey Andy, this you? I don't want to hear empty words of sympathy & condolences when your f**king Christmas card is your family holding assault weapons! Your words are meaningless you vile piece of s**t!”

Another called his statement: “Hollow lip service from a groomer.”

The Newtown Action Alliance, a group formed after the Sandy Hook shooting, said: “We encourage @RepOgles to stop glorifying assault weapons that were used to hunt & kill his small constituents & their teachers in a school in his district in Nashville & cosponsor HR698 to #BanAssaultWeapons.”

Self-proclaimed "Patriot" and "Conservative" Ogles has yet to address any tweets related to his controversial Christmas card.

