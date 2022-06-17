As news that Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser quit over the Prime Minister’s behaviour, Tory MPs have been making the rounds on morning TV to speak about the issue.

Small Business Minister and Conservative MP Paul Scully appeared on Good Morning Britain, where he made an unfortunate but hilarious slip of the tongue.

Scully was asked by host Adil Ray about the “chaos” in government that saw Lord Gheidt resign and questioned how the public is meant to trust the party.

The MP’s reply featured the awkward blunder in which he appeared to say “bo***ck” box, rather than the ballot box.

Scully replied: “So ultimately, people – politicians and ministers included – are held accountable at the bo***ck… er, the ballot box.”

Unfortunately for Scully, his slip of the tongue didn’t go unnoticed by viewers and prompted a flurry of jokes on social media.

One person wrote: “I bet this made him really testy.”

Someone else argued: “'B****** box' more appropriate in these times.”

Another suggested: “Wheeled out again as cannon fodder, but this time his inner monologue may have slipped.”

“Freudian slip of the Year,” someone else described the awkward moment.

One person commented: “Right first time.”

Scully is far from the only Conservative to have put their foot in it during an interview, as a Wakefiled Tory candidate recently used serial killer Harold Shipman in an analogy for trusting the government.



