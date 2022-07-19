When people campaign for a role, they usually portray themselves in the best possible light - even if that means enjoying a little bit of spin.

Politicians are definitely no different, and love sharing polls and graphics making the case that they are the only possible candidates to serve Britain.

This makes it all the more strange that leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt shared a poll showing that she is very much not the country's favourite to steer Britain through the next few years.

Posting on Twitter, she shared a graph with data attributed to the Sun, which said 19 per cent of people favoured her as their preferred candidate.

The same graph showed her rival Rishi Sunak with 34 per cent of the vote and it also revealed 19 per cent said "none" or "no sure".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Why she shared that less than flattering graph, then, is a mystery for the ages but people found it pretty funny:

Despite her polling and odd campaign strategy, Mordaunt made it through to the next round last night. She is joined by Sunak, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch. There is another round of voting today and tomorrow and when that whittles the hopefuls down to two, the wider Conservative party will vote for who gets to be the next prime minister.

Isn't democracy exciting?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.