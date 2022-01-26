The SNP has called out Boris Johnson for his apparent “fat shaming” on Wednesday afternoon in the House of Commons.

During today’s PMQs, the prime minister made a dig at SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

Blackford, while urging Johnson to quit, said: “The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”

In response, the prime minister said: “I don’t know… who has been eating more cake.”

Viewers and politicians alike were quick to react to the remark.

Kirsten Oswald, Blackford’s deputy leader at Westminster, hit out at Johnson’s comments.

“Boris Johnson has proven, yet again, that he is completely unfit for office,” she said.

“Whether it’s his body shaming jokes, his racism, his homophobia, or his wider misconduct in public office, Mr Johnson is giving people another telling insight into his odious character.

“The prime minister’s frequently offensive remarks will have a damaging impact on many young people and need to be called out.

“He is sending an appalling message to society, that the most powerful person in the UK Government thinks it’s okay to mock people because of their bodies, race, sexual orientation and religion.

“The longer Tory MPs allow Mr Johnson to cling on to power, the more damage they will do to any remaining public trust in this discredited government.”

Eating disorder charity Beat also criticised Johnson’s comment to Blackford.

Its director of external affairs Tom Quinn said: “It is completely unacceptable that the prime minister should resort to making fatphobic comments.

“It shows a clear lack of regard for, or understanding of, the 1.25 million people in the UK affected by eating disorders, and we are extremely disappointed that he has deemed this to be an appropriate response.

“We would urge the prime minister to educate himself on the seriousness of these mental illnesses, and limit his comments of other MPs to their actions, not their appearances.”

