Rishi Sunak denies he's out of touch and 'doesn't judge' people on their bank balance

As the cost of living squeezes many, billionaire's husband Rishi Sunak claims he's not 'out of touch'.

“I tend not to judge people by how much is in their bank account, I judge them by their value and their actions," the chancellor told ITV's Joel Hills.

“Over the past two years, I’ve done multiple things to support the economy and our country through some very difficult times."

He hinted that more support for those hardest hit could be on its way, but not guaranteed.

