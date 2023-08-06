Rishi Sunak just showed up at a Taylor Swift-themed spin class in LA, woman claims

Rishi Sunak seemingly confirmed he's a Swiftie after a woman claimed he turned up to a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class in LA.

The prime minister is currently on holiday with his family in California, where he's been snapped at Santa Monica Pier and Disneyland and has since been spotted at an early morning spin class.

In the viral TikTok, Hannah Harmelin (@hannahharmelin) described how she had "the biggest heart attack of [her] life," when she saw security "everywhere" inside the studio.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"So I walk into my Taylor Swift-themed 7 am SoulCycle class in Santa Monica, and there's Secret Service everywhere in the studio, they're lined up on the sidewalk, they're inside, they're in every corner," she explained.

"They're like, standing there with their earpieces, and they're all serious and there's just security everywhere.

"I'm like, 'What is going on?'"

Harmelin thought all of the security may have been for Swift herself, after all she is currently in LA with her Eras Tour.

"She's performing in LA, celebrities do this all the time," the TikToker noted.

@hannahharmelin Soulcycle in LA be like #taylorswift #taylorswiftsoulcycle #LA #erastour #soulcycle #celebrities #omg #lol #fyp

"So we get in, and I'm like trying to look around but trying to play it cool, and the security guard comes into the class, there's actually like three of them standing in all the corners, and they stand there like all serious the whole entire class.

"And the teachers usually like turn on and off the lights, in this class she just like kept the lights off, it was very private.

"And of course you've heard of like Justin Bieber coming in and singing a song and like Beyoncé and Jay-Z like riding class.

"So I'm freaking out the whole time.

"So the class ends, and I'm looking around trying to see where she is.

"Turns out it was the prime minister of the UK - apparently he's a Swiftie."

Since sharing the random encounter, Harmelin's video has received 1.2m views, 152,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who were surprised to find out Sunak appears to be a Swiftie.

One person said: "Rishi Sunak is a Swiftie? What is he doing in LA"

"Today I learned Rishi Sunak is a soul cycle girlie," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Meanwhile back home the UK is absolutely falling apart, nice."

"What this is so random," a fourth person commented.

Sunak isn't the first Swiftie prime minister, as his predecessor Liz Truss expressed her love for Swift's music.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's wife Akshata Murty attended a SoulCycle spin class with US first lady Jill Biden the day after the King's coronation back in May.

A Number 10 spokesman told the PA news agency they will not be providing a running commentary on the Prime Minister’s holiday.

indy100 has contacted Downing Street for comment.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

