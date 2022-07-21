Rishi Sunak's team is handing out care packages to political journalists covering his leadership campaign and they are very cringe.

The Mirror's Mikey Smith posted a photo of the package on Twitter, revealing Sunak had gifted him a single finger twix, a small can of Sprite and some factor 30 sunscreen which says: "Ready for Rishi, ready for sunshine" on it, as well as: "Guaranteed protection against Labour".

The pack even comes with a note signed by Sunak which says: "Looking forward to seeing you out on the road. Just a little something to make sure you protect yourself in this hot weather. After all, we wouldn't want anyone going red."

It comes as the Tory leadership campaign has reached its final stage with Sunak facing Liz Truss for the keys to Number 10 after Penny Mordaunt was knocked out yesterday. Members of the party will now vote and we will find out the results in early September.

We expect to see a lot more cringe stunts like these as the campaign continues.

