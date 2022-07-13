We don't want Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister.

In fact, we don't want any of the eight people standing to replace Boris Johnson to get the top job, or any other Tory for that matter,

But after Johnson resigned last week and triggered a leadership contest this is the situation we are in and who are we to change it?

We at indy100 are optimists, though, so thank goodness there is a silver lining to Sunak - one of the frontrunners in the contest - becoming PM.

What's that? Only the end of Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Yes, speaking to Sky News the minister for Brexit opportunities said he would refuse a position in a Sunak cabinet, citing his "disloyalty".

He said: "I believe his behaviour towards Boris Johnson, his disloyalty means that I could not possibly support him and he wouldn't want me in his cabinet anyway."

"I couldn't support somebody who has been so disloyal to the current leader of the party from inside cabinet," he continued.

"If you are bound by collective responsibility you should stick to that whilst you are in the cabinet," he added - forgetting Sunak resigned before launching his leadership ambitions.

As well as Sunak, Liz Truss, Nadhim Zahawi, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt are all battling it out to become the next PM.

Latest odds have Sunak and Mordaunt as the favourites, while Liz Truss - Rees-Mogg's preferred candidate in third place.

If Sunak wins, we won't be thrilled like we say. But if it means the minister for Brexit opportunities packs up his bags and evaporates out of office - that would be pretty nice indeed.

