Ron DeSantis, the man once thought to be steering the Republican Party away from Donald Trump, has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race early and backed the man who has routinely mocked him for years.

DeSantis quit just days before the New Hampshire primaries where he was reportedly polling in single digits. This now leaves Nikki Hayley as the only candidate remaining to stop Trump from challenging for a second shot at the White House.

In a nearly five-minute concession speech posted on X/Twitter, DeSantis claimed he "left it all out on the field" adding: "It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him."

He went on to say that Trump is the best-placed candidate to unseat Joe Biden as president and thus giving the former POTUS his backing for the election.

Just 12 months ago, DeSantis was a shining beacon for some sectors of the GOP and a true alternative to Trump but his disastrous campaign has opened him up to endless mockery and a seemingly neverending stream of putdowns from Trump.

Given that he has effectively conceded the candidacy to Trump, memes about the Florida governor soon flooded social media. Here are some of the best.





















































































