Unsurprisingly, US president Donald Trump isn’t happy about something again, as he’s now taken to his Truth Social platform to rant about an advert from the government of Ontario, Canada, taking aim at his tariffs placed on the country using footage of President Ronald Reagan.

In the first of a number of posts to the site on Friday and Saturday (24-25 October), the Republican fumed: “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs.

“They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A.

“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

He went on to claim that Canada “cheated and got caught”, and that Reagan actually “loved tariffs for our country, and it’s national security”.

“Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400%. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer,” he said.

Trump also argued America is “wealthy, powerful, and nationally secure again” and the stock market is “stronger than ever before” because of tariffs.

In response, Ontario’s premier, Doug Ford, issued a statement on Friday saying the intention behind the commercial “was always to initiate a conversation about the kind of economy that Americans want to build and the impact of tariffs on workers and business”.

He continued: “We achieved our goal, having reached US audiences at the highest levels. I’ve directed my team to keep putting our message in front of Americans over the weekend so that we can air our commercial during the first two World Series games.

“In speaking with Prime Minister [Mark] Carney, Ontario will pause its US advertising campaign effective Monday so that trade talks can resume.”

What did the Ontario advert say?

“When someone says, ‘let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports’, it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing, by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes, for a short while, it works, but only for a short time.

“But over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer.

“High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries, and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens: markets shrink and collapse, business and industry shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs.

“Throughout the world, there’s a growing realisation, that the way to prosperity for all nations, is rejecting protectionist legislation, and promoting fair and free competition. America’s jobs and growth are at stake.”

What did Reagan actually say during the radio address?

The context behind the address from Camp David, in Maryland, was that Reagan was set to meet the then prime minister of Japan, Yasuhiro Nakasone, at the White House a week later.

The president noted that relations with Japan remained excellent overall, but that “recent disagreements between our two countries on the issue of trade” would be “high on the agenda”, referencing his decision the week before to place duties on “some Japanese products” due to the country’s “inability to enforce their trade agreement with us on electronic devices called semiconductors”.

Reagan continued: “Now, imposing such tariffs or trade barriers and restrictions of any kind are steps that I am loathe to take, and in a moment, I’ll mention the sound economic reasons for this, but over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer.”

So it didn’t follow the same pattern as given in the Ontario advert, and rather than follow this up with a warning about retaliation - as it suggests - Reagan actually then turned to the case of the Japanese semiconductors, citing “clear evidence” that Japanese companies were “engaging in unfair trade practices”.

He added that he wanted to lift the trade restrictions “as soon as evidence permits”.

Meanwhile, Regan’s remarks about tariffs seemingly being seen as someone “doing the patriotic thing” came off the back of comments about the Great Depression and the Smoot-Hawley tariffs – tariffs which he said “greatly deepened the depression”.

We’ll fill in the missing sentences from the Ontario advert below, keeping the parts used in the Ontario advert in bold, for comparison.

In the actual address, Regan said: “When someone says, ‘let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports’, it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing, by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes, for a short while, it works, but only for a short time.

“What eventually occurs is, first, homegrown industry start relying on government protection in the form of high tariffs, they stop competing and stop making the innovative and management changes they need to succeed in world markets.

“Then, while all this is going on, something even worse occurs: high tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries, and the triggering of fierce trade wars. The result is more and more tariffs, higher and higher trade barriers and less and less competition.

“So, soon, because of the prices made artificially high by tariffs, that subsidise inefficiency and poor management, people stop buying.

“Then the worst happens: markets shrink and collapse, business and industry shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs. The memory of all this occurring back in the 30s made me determined, when I came to Washington, to spare the American people of protectionist legislation that destroys prosperity.”

Then, finally, the line about “America’s jobs and growth” being “at stake” actually referred to what Reagan described as some members of Congress trying to “restrict the president’s options” in trade deals with other governments.

He said: “I’ll keep you informed on this dangerous legislation, because it’s just another form of protectionism, and I may need your help to stop it. Remember, America’s jobs and growth are at stake.”

So, not quite the full story…

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute responds

In a statement shared on social media on Friday, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said: “[We] learned that the Government of Ontario, Canada, created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan delivering his ‘Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade’, dated April 25, 1987.

“The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks.

“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.”

Trump’s response 'backfires'

As the latest Trump tantrum unfolds, social media users have argued the whole situation has “backfired” for the US president, as people have been “digging up and posting” past videos of Reagan criticising tariffs:

“Everywhere you look, there are clips of Reagan talking about the dangers of tariffs and protectionism,” noted media organisation MeidasTouch:

Progressive commentator Alex Cole tweeted: “Kinda wild seeing how far the GOP’s fallen – from Reagan’s conservatism to Trump’s chaos”:

Even Steve Hanke, who worked in Reagan’s White House, shared a clip from the address encouraging people to watch his “old boss … DESTROY TARIFFS with clarity and conviction”:

So, pretty much the Streisand Effect, then…

