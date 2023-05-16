Rudy Giuliani, the gaffe-prone ex-Trump lawyer and Masked Singer contestant who popularised Four Seasons Total Landscaping, has been hit with a $10m lawsuit from a former aide - accusing him of sexual assault and harassment, and forcing her to have oral sex while having Donald Trump on speaker phone.

Mr Giuliani’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, said the former New York mayor “unequivocally denies the allegations” put forward in the 70-page lawsuit, submitted by Noelle Dunphy who worked for him between 2019 and 2020.

“Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims,” he told The Independent.

In addition to alleging Mr Giuliani told her that him and Trump were offering presidential pardons for $2m a pop, Ms Dunphy’s lawsuit also states: “He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speakerphone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump.”

It alleges Ms Dunphy was told Mr Giuliani “enjoyed” this conduct because it “made him ‘feel like Bill Clinton’”.

Mr Clinton, who was US president between 1993 and 2001, made an infamous remark to reporters in a press conference in 1998, in which he insisted: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, [White House intern] Miss Lewinsky.”

Ms Dunphy’s lawsuit continues to allege Mr Giuliani made “sexual demands” throughout the period in which she was employed by him, and that he went on “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist and antisemitic remarks”.

She claims many of these comments had been recorded by her.

“He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands-which came virtually anytime, anywhere-was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation.

“When they were apart, they would often work remotely via videoconference, and during those conferences Giuliani almost always asked her to remove her clothes on camera. He often called from his bed, where he was visibly touching himself under a white sheet,” it states.

Other allegations against Giuliani include him insisting Ms Dunphy worked for him naked, wearing a bikini or tiny shorts with the American flag on them which he provided.

