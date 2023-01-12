Fox News host Sean Hannity had some bold claims about the Republican Party being diverse - with a rather unfortunate backdrop.

On Tuesday, Hannity paid a visit to Washington DC to speak with several members of Congress on his show Hannity.

While speaking with newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) Hannity discussed their America First agenda.

“One of the things I’d like to see, and I’m seeing, is more diversity in the Republican Party,” Hannity told the congresspeople.

“To me, the Democratic Party is the party of coastal elites," he added.

As Hannity made the statement, the camera zoomed out to show he was in a room filled with white people.

Hannity went on to explain that Democrats are "not representing the men and women that make this country run."

"I see the American First agenda, why I like it so much, is it really appeals to all the people in this country that get up every day work hard, play by the rules, pay their taxes, obey the laws, and raise their kids," Hannity said.

But many found Hannity's statement ironic given the people surrounding him.





While this Congress is the most diverse in history, Republicans do not hold the majority in diversity.



Of the 535 members of Congress, 113 are people of color holding office as Democrats meanwhile only 30 are people of color holding office as Republicans, according to Forbes.

That's not to say the Republican Party has not made strides in diversity. They recently elected Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a Cherokee Nation member, to the Senate.

