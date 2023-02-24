Therese Coffey roasted for suggesting we eat turnips instead of tomatoes

Therese Coffey has piped up with a useful solution for the supermarket food shortages - eating turnips.
The Defra secretary told MPs that the UK should “cherish the specialisms”, amid produce shortages adding: “A lot of people would be eating turnips right now rather than thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes and similar, but I’m conscious that consumers want a year-round choice and that is what our supermarkets, food producers and growers around the world try to satisfy.”
It comes after a shortage of tomatoes in UK supermarkets has widened to other fruit and vegetables due to a combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe, the increased costs of production due to the war in Ukraine, and labour shortages caused by Brexit.
Four supermarkets, Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have implemented product rationing in response.
Coffey may have been trying to help, but people thought her intervention was a bit silly:
\u201c\u201cLet them eat turnips\u201d! #TomatoShortages\u201d— Ben Bradshaw (@Ben Bradshaw) 1677162075
\u201c@JasonGroves1 To be fair, we *did* see it on the side of Boris' Brexit Bus.\u201d— Jason Groves (@Jason Groves) 1677154926
\u201chave to be honest I did not enjoy this afternoon's cheese and turnip sandwich, 3/10 avoid\u201d— Alan White (@Alan White) 1677163661
\u201cDid anyone get "cherish a turnip" in Brexit Bingo?\n\nhttps://t.co/K46p1VTnsH\u201d— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam Sanghera) 1677161934
\u201cAnother day of those sunlit uplands we were promised\u2026.\u201d— Anna Turley \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\udc1d\ud83d\udc99\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Anna Turley \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\udc1d\ud83d\udc99\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1677175321
\u201c"We asked 100 people to name something you use as a pizza topping. \nYou said Turnips..."\u201d— Jon de Plume (@Jon de Plume) 1677173061
\u201cjust having a nice fried turnip with a full English\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1677225983
\u201cEveryone enjoying their Brexit breakfast turnips?\u201d— Caitlin Moran (@Caitlin Moran) 1677225429
\u201cBrexiters guzzling their turnip smoothies to "own the Remainers"\u201d— NewsThump (@NewsThump) 1677232762
\u201cBrexit: Work longer hours and eat turnips.\n\nI can see why that wasn\u2019t on the side of a bus.\u201d— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@Dr Mike Galsworthy) 1677181444
\u201cSo under \u2018benefits of Brexit\u201d you\u2019ve just put \u201c\u2026 turnips\u201d\u201d— Robin Flavell (@Robin Flavell) 1677186716
\u201c"Lettuce hope we can get a job after the next election."\n\n"Don't worry, I'm sure something will turnip."\u201d— Keith Burge (@Keith Burge) 1677174992
But she didn't stop there. Coffey was also criticised yesterday for suggesting people struggling with bills should work more hours and she struggled to get a sentence out when MPs criticised her over the shortages.
Turnip on toast anyone?
