Therese Coffey roasted for suggesting we eat turnips instead of tomatoes

Therese Coffey has piped up with a useful solution for the supermarket food shortages - eating turnips.

The Defra secretary told MPs that the UK should “cherish the specialisms”, amid produce shortages adding: “A lot of people would be eating turnips right now rather than thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes and similar, but I’m conscious that consumers want a year-round choice and that is what our supermarkets, food producers and growers around the world try to satisfy.”

It comes after a shortage of tomatoes in UK supermarkets has widened to other fruit and vegetables due to a combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe, the increased costs of production due to the war in Ukraine, and labour shortages caused by Brexit.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Four supermarkets, Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have implemented product rationing in response.

Coffey may have been trying to help, but people thought her intervention was a bit silly:





































But she didn't stop there. Coffey was also criticised yesterday for suggesting people struggling with bills should work more hours and she struggled to get a sentence out when MPs criticised her over the shortages.

Turnip on toast anyone?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.