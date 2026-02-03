Trump threatens to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah over Epstein island remark

US president Donald Trump has threatened to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah after remarks about his rumoured ties to Jeffrey Epstein .

On Sunday (1 February), stars gathered at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to celebrate the best of the music industry at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The show was hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah, who peppered the awards ceremony with topical jokes. Given everything that is going on in the US right now, Trump found himself the butt of many of them.

For one joke, Noah said: “Song of the Year - that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Despite being friends with the convicted pedophile financier Epstein, Trump has denied allegations of wrongdoing of his own. Clinton has denied visiting Epstein’s private island.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump threatened to sue Noah over the quip and called him “as bad as Jimmy Kimmel”.

Trump wrote: “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!

“I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.”

Trump concluded: “Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!”

